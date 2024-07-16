ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.63

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 11958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.
ITOCHU Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.