ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.63

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 11958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

