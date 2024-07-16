J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.