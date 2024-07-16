J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

