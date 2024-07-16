JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in June

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,352,900 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 4,898,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. JAPAN POST BANK has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.