Jefferies Financial Group Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

