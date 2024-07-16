Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 440

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGE
PageGroup Price Performance
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.