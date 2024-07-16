Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 440

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of PAGE stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 423.80 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 643,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,605. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 502.50 ($6.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.59.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

