JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 177,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,207 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,864. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.