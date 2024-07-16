Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.5 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
