JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 664,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.