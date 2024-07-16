JMP Securities Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $60.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 854,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

