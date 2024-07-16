Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 1,345,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $361.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

