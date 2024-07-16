Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.08 and last traded at $150.35. Approximately 1,220,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,227,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

