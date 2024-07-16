Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 4%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.