JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 199,725 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $45.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

