JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 199,725 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $45.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.