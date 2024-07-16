JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.68

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 4638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

