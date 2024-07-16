JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 549,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,675. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

