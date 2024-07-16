Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.78 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

