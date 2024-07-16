Kaneenat Kristann Carey Sells 977 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.14. 1,551,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.