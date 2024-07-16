Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $11.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

