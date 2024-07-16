Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.03

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.03, but opened at $52.40. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 11,619 shares changing hands.

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

