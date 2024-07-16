KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lifted by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 2,204,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 10,957,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,107. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.