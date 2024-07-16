KeyCorp Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $460.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.69.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $472.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.20 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,685,314. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

