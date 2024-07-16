Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,678,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,189 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 1,850,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.