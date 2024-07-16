Kingfisher’s (KGF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.18) to GBX 310 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
