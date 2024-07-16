Kingfisher’s (KGF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.18) to GBX 310 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.9 %

About Kingfisher

KGF stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.55).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

