KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.15.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $862.12. 155,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

