Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

