Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.92

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 191472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.