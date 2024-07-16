Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.55. 342,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,980. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $214.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.