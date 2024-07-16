Kusama Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $353.68 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $23.25 or 0.00035381 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $353.68 million and $21.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,215,193 coins and its circulating supply is 15,215,184 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

