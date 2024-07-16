Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $20.31.
About Kyowa Kirin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyowa Kirin
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.