Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $20.31.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

