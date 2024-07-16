Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1,076.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.66. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

