Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Lear by 46.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 83,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lear by 337.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.58. 420,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. Lear has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

