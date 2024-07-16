Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 93,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,409. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

