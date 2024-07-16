Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.16. The company had a trading volume of 432,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,199. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average of $190.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

