Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.17 and its 200-day moving average is $468.52.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

