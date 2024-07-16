Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 131.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $332.18. 630,789 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,717. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.05.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

