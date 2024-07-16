Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 533 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 129,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

