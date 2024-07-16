Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 79 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.12.

DHI traded up $8.48 on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

