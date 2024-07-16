Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.67

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 63723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $645.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

