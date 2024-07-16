LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.81.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in LifeVantage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

