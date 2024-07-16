Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lindsay by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

