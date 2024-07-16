Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $249.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,475,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,443,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00322207 USD and is down -26.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
