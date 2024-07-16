Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 1.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.01. 47,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 743,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.08 million, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

In related news, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $356,678. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

