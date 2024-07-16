Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $38.65

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $39.80. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 24,045 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

