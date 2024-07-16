LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 27.3%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1,336,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,533,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a market cap of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.04.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

