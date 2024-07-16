LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 807,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 533,746 shares.The stock last traded at $246.88 and had previously closed at $263.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.