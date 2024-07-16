M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

LON WINK opened at GBX 210 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.75. The stock has a market cap of £27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

