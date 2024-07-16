Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.7 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 119,074 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

