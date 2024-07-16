MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 29% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.33 million and $5.29 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol, a Bitcoin layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain network, specializes in cross-chain interoperability. It enables interoperability of blockchain assets, storage, and computing, spanning both EVM and non-EVM chains. Utilizing a decentralized approach, it relies on code and light clients for cross-chain communication, not single entities. MAP, the native cryptocurrency, is used for network fees and incentivizing block producers. The protocol aims to ensure secure, decentralized blockchain communication and transactions. Cross-chain requests are managed by off-chain roles and verified by light clients. Its integration with the Bitcoin network enhances security, recording data and the Proof of Stake consensus of the MAP Relay Chain in Bitcoin blocks. Co-founded by James Cheng, the team includes experts in blockchain research, smart contract development, and foundational blockchain engineering.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

