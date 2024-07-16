Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Matthews International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 163,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,448. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $471.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

